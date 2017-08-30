DIPP rejects two FDI proposals

The commerce and industry ministry today said it has rejected two foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Xerox India Ltd.

Xerox India had submitted a proposal for wholesale trading of xerographic equipment, document processing products and global document outsourcing business.

Application of Pan Asia Freight Forwarding and Logistics India was also rejected by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Further, a proposal on health studies sector by George Institute for Global Health was closed as no FDI issue was involved.

"The applicant has been advised to approach Ministry of Corporate Affairs," the DIPP said.