Diplomat T S Tirumurti appointed Economic Relations Secretary

India's High Commissioner to Kuala Lumpur T S Tirumurti was appointed the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry on Friday, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post, in place of Vijay Keshav Gokhale, who was recently named as the Foreign Secretary, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Tirumurti is a 1985-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He assumed his current assignment as the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia on December 20, 2013.

His previous diplomatic assignments include postings in Cairo, permanent mission of India in Geneva, representative of India in Gaza, Washington DC and deputy chief of mission in Jakarta.

Tirumurti has also served as Under Secretary (Bhutan), Director (Foreign Secretary's Office), Joint Secretary (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Maldives) and Joint Secretary (United Nations Economic and Social) during his stints at the Ministry of External Affairs here.