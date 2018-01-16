App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digital to snap up 24 % of ad pie by 2020

As per a report, the digital advertising industry at present is pegged at Rs 8,202 crore and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32 per cent to reach Rs 18,986 crore by 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian advertising industry is expected to touch Rs 77,623 crore, driven by smartphone penetration and subsequent spends on digital advertising, according to an industry report.

The advertising industry is currently estimated to be Rs 55,960 crore and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 per cent to reach Rs 18,986 crore by 2020, said the Dentsu Aegis Network-e4m Digital Report, which was released here today.

According to the report, digital is expected to be the fastest growing medium of the advertising industry and may account for 24 per cent of the overall industry pie by 2020.

"Digital media spends currently contribute to 15 per cent of the total advertising industry and are expected to reach 24 per cent of the entire market by 2020," the report said.

related news

As per the report, the digital advertising industry at present is pegged at Rs 8,202 crore and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32 per cent to reach Rs 18,986 crore by 2020.

"This growth can be attributed to the roll-out of 4G, reducing data costs, increasing smart phone penetration and increasing time spent on mobile phones," it added.

The e-commerce is the biggest spender on digital media contributing to 19 per cent of all digital spend, followed by FMCG at 13 per cent and telecom at 12 per cent.

Currently, social media takes the lion's share of digital ad spends with 28 per cent, followed by search 26 per cent, display 21 per cent and video 19 per cent.

Video is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 38 per cent and will have a spends share of 22 per cent by 2020.

Spends on display is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36 per cent, while social media is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34 per cent till 2020, it said

Search is expected to have a slower growth rate of 25 per cent, with its spend share reducing from 26 per cent at present to 22 per cent by 2020, it added.

Spends on mobile is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49 per cent to overtake spends on desktops and reach a spends share of 60 per cent by 2020.

"Some of the drivers of the growth of digital media in the near future are video content along with the engaging mobile experience, voice based interaction, transformations in payment mechanisms, etc," it said.

tags #Advertising #India

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.