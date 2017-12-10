App
Dec 10, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digital monitors in cabs soon to help passengers check route

This safety measure is part of the City Taxi Scheme, 2017, which is likely to be put in public domain soon, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To further enhance the safety of passengers, especially the women, digital monitors will be installed in cabs to keep a track of the route taken by the driver, a Delhi Transport department official said.

At present, many cabs have mobile phones with GPS navigators fitted on their dashboards through which the drivers check routes. However, the passengers on the back seat are unable to follow the navigation map.

Now, digital monitors will be fitted on the backside of the head rests through which passengers can follow the route.

"This is one of several safety measures that have been included in the City Taxi Scheme, for future cabs," he said.

The cabs will also have panic button to help passengers in distress situations.

The Transport department recently issued a directive for affixing stickers in the cabs to caution the passengers to ensure before boarding the vehicle that its child lock is deactivated.

