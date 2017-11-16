Difficult to have BS-VI vehicles for Delhi by 2018: Auto industry

He was reacting to the announcement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas that introduction of BS VI fuels will be advanced to April 2018 in the national capital territory considering the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas.
The Auto industry today said the government's move to advance the introduction of BS VI fuels in the Capital is a step in the right direction to fight pollution but it is not in a position to launch vehicles complying with the strict emission norm before April 2020.
The industry players also said there has to be a holistic approach to combat pollution in the national Capital and focus must also be on phasing out old vehicles. "Directionally, we feel it is a step in the right direction to fight pollution in Delhi. However, as far as the automobile industry is concerned we are already working on a stretched deadline to launch BS VI vehicles by April 2020," Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka told PTI.
The ministry also said oil marketing companies have also been asked to examine the possibility of introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR from April 1, 2019.