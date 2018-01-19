App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 19, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Diesel cess to fund study on pollution's impact on health: CPCB

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has cleared seven projects, including a study on the impact of air pollution on health, which will be funded by its environment fund made up of the cess levied on the sale of high-end diesel cars, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has cleared seven projects, including a study on the impact of air pollution on health, which will be funded by its environment fund made up of the cess levied on the sale of high-end diesel cars, officials said.

The apex pollution regulator currently has Rs 70 crore in the corpus, called the Environment Protection Fund (EPC), which was created following a Supreme Court order in August 2016, CPCB member-secretary D Sudhakar said.

In July last year, the agency had floated an expression of interest (EoI) and proposals for projects and studies to be undertaken using the EPC. Since then, it has received 39 proposals, Sudhakar said.

"We have cleared seven proposals out of the 39. An amount of Rs 10.7 crore has also been sanctioned for this purpose," Sudhakar said, adding that a few more proposals are likely to be cleared in the board's next meeting on January 24.

related news

The approved projects, once completed, will help strengthen the air quality monitoring network in Delhi-NCR, the scientist, who is also a member of the Supreme Court- mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, said.

"One of the projects is a short-term health impact study on air pollution. The rest mainly deal with making the pollution monitoring network more robust. By March, the corpus is likely to be Rs 80-crore strong," he said.

Two committees - one of which is headed by the environment secretary - vet and clear the proposals under the laid down procedures.

The EoI document had made it clear that the projects will have to focus on areas such as the health impact of air pollution and on possible steps to create awareness among the masses by installing LED panels displaying pollution levels.

The SC had earlier directed CPCB to use around Rs 2.5 crore from the EPC corpus in setting up pollution monitoring centres across the National Capital Region.

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.