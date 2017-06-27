Did govt intrude on RBI turf with NPA ordinance? Here's YV Reddy's take

Moneycontrol News

The government's decision to issue an ordinance to fight the bad loans menace could blur the responsibilities between the executive and the regulator, says former RBI Governor Yaga Venugopal Reddy.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Reddy said that the ordinance, which empowers the central bank to virtually prescribe losses for lenders in cases of loans gone bad, is a case of 'government asking the regulator to solve the problem'.

The former RBI governor, however, added that the arrangement could be a 'desparate, one-off measure' given the NPA situation in the banking system.

Reddy was speaking at the launch of his autobiography Advice and Dissent- My Life in Public Service.

The Indian banking system is saddled with bad loans of more than Rs 6 lakh crore. To tackle this, the government recently gave the go-ahead to the RBI to direct banks to take necessary steps to recover bad loans. Under this law, 12 companies have been directed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) where they will either undergo sale or liquidation under the recently-passed bankruptcy law.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Reddy also talked about the issue of farm loan waivers, which he said was negative for credit culture. But he added that the issue needs to be looked at in the wider context and not in isolation.

"So if you are restructuring the debt given to Air India -- thousands of crore -- then why not to millions to farmers? You have no answer. You cannot take a moralistic attitude and say that farm loan waiver is wrong. Compared to other sections this is less wrong," he said.

"We have every reason, as I have explained, that it is not correct but finally when the sovereign decided that there are broader social considerations, social tensions and therefore, we have to do it."

In the book, Reddy talks about friction that arose with the government and the then Finance Minister Chidambaram, and added that these were 'creative tensions' based on an 'ideological issue'.

But he gave credit to the UPA leadership for "being ready to recognise and accept dissent".