Dec 28, 2017 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan to states: Cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called upon states to cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called upon states to cut sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

"Several states have reduced VAT, we will appeal again... States, which have high VAT component, they should reduce for consumers interest," the minister told reporters here.

He further said that the petroleum sector would be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as and when the consensus is reached among the states.

In October, the government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 19.48 per litre from Rs 21.48 per litre and on diesel to Rs 15.33 a litre from Rs 17.33 previously.

When asked to comment on the oil companies integration where IOC has shown interest in GAIL, he said that BPCL too has shown its interest.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of a skill India programme, where he felicitated winners of WorldSkills 2017 competition, held in Abu Dhabi.

The skill development ministry disbursed reward money worth Rs 50 lakh to the winners and their respective trainers, in various categories.

