Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stones of two LNG pipelines in Odisha

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday laid the foundation stones for new LNG pipelines in Sukinda area of Odisha's Jajpur district, marking a giant leap in the spread of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga in the state.

Pradhan described the two pipelines — Dharma-Angul 36 inch main pipeline and Bhubaneshwar–Cuttack–Paradip 12 inch spur line at Haripur, Sukinda — as a new year gift for the people of coastal Odisha from the Centre.

He said foundation stone for the LNG Terminal at Dhamra with an investment of Rs 6000 crore has already been laid recently.

Gas will be imported from countries like Australia, Qatar in cape size vessels and will be supplied to Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh through over 2500 km long pipeline, he said.

Out of that, 600 km natural gas pipeline will be constructed in Odisha covering 13 districts of the state.

This longest pipeline project is a major step towards fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of developing a gas-based economy and linking Eastern India to the country’s Natural Gas Grid. It will lead to the development of high-quality manufacturing in Odisha, the minister said.

This will add more values to the minerals of the mineral-rich state like Odisha. As of now, steel produced in Odisha was limited to the construction of houses and angle making.

But now the steel and aluminium which will be produced in Odisha using gas will be of high quality and will lead to manufacturing of automobiles and Odisha can be a centre of high-quality steel production.

Pradhan also opined that since a long time Tata has been able to utilise natural resources of Odisha. Now the company should come forward to manufacture heavy vehicles like trucks in Odisha using this natural gas.

As part of this pipeline project, the Oil Minister had yesterday inaugurated three Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations at Bhubaneswar.