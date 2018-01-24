Dharmendra Pradhan holds meetings on WEF summit sidelines

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held meetings, including with the Global Chairman of Deloitte David Cruickshank, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

Pradhan is the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the interaction with the Deloitte chairman, Pradhan exchanged ideas on skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities in India, according to a tweet by the minister.

Pradhan is also scheduled to meet BP chief Bob Dudley as well as his counterparts from other countries.

At the summit, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh addressed a session on fragile cities.

Both ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his opening plenary speech.

While Pradhan said the prime minister articulated India's position before the world leaders, Singh noted that global leaders were impressed by the prime minister's address.