App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan holds meetings on WEF summit sidelines

During the interaction with the Deloitte chairman, Pradhan exchanged ideas on skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities in India, according to a tweet by the minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held meetings, including with the Global Chairman of Deloitte David Cruickshank, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

Pradhan is the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the interaction with the Deloitte chairman, Pradhan exchanged ideas on skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities in India, according to a tweet by the minister.

Pradhan is also scheduled to meet BP chief Bob Dudley as well as his counterparts from other countries.

At the summit, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh addressed a session on fragile cities.

Both ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his opening plenary speech.

While Pradhan said the prime minister articulated India's position before the world leaders, Singh noted that global leaders were impressed by the prime minister's address.

tags #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #WEF 2018

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.