DFI panel suggests key changes to improve agricultural profitability

A key government panel has recommended several reforms to the existing administrative framework for doubling farmers’ incomes.

According to a Mint report, this includes an overhaul of the Union agriculture ministry, conducting a ease of doing agribusiness survey annually and also setting up a three-tier planning and review mechanism for all three committees, which are the district, state and national level committees.

A report by the DFI committee titled Structural Reforms and Governance Framework stated “The need is to reorganize some of the divisions (of the agriculture ministry) so as to bring into focus new aspects like agri-logistics, investments for capital formation, primary processing etc.,”

The DFI, which is the committee on doubling farmers’ incomes, suggested that the definition of a farmer also recognise tenant and contract farmers, cultivators, lessee farmers and sharecroppers.

“This will enable the cultivators to access the support-system intended to buttress those pursuing an agricultural enterprise.”

The committee had suggested an annual survey to keep a track of the reforms based on various parameters. “Such a recognition itself is expected to position the states appropriately and help them attract needed investments, while making farming itself facilitative and competitive,” it said.

The report further stated that “the existing planning and review mechanism needs to be strengthened with an institutional arrangement that includes both the state and central machinery.”

Thus, the committee also suggested a three-tier ‘planning, review and monitoring committee’ at the district, state and national level for strengthening the committee.

The report also suggested a national level policy and planning committee represented by ministers of agriculture, commerce, rural development, water resources, food and consumer affairs, and food processing among others.