Development works must be visible on ground: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting has said that development works must be visible at the ground level and rectification in administrative work was required to win the trust of people.

The chief minister after laying a symbolic foundation stone for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims rest house yesterday assessed the work being done by the government's departments in the district.

He directed the Superintendent of Police, HN Singh, and other officials to identify and crackdown on land, mining mafias and criminals.

"Rectification in administrative work is required to win the trust of the public. The developmental works must be visible on the ground level," Adityanath said.

He ordered stringent action against errant police personnels, those having criminal history and connections with anti-social elements.

The chief minister ordered District Magistrate Ministhy S to ensure the payment of arrears of sugarcane growers from a sugar mill here before the crushing season.

Diagnostic centres conducting sex determination test must be identified and the owners should be put to task, he said.