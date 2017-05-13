App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 13, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Development will be a befitting reply for Naxalism: Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis visited Gadchiroli district where he attended different functions and also took stock of security scenario in the district.

Development will be a befitting reply for Naxalism: Maharashtra CM

Development of Gadchiroli will be a befitting reply to the menace of naxalism in the region, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said..

"Naxalism can be defeated by development and people of Gadchiroli support development. The proposed sponge iron plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy in the district is a step in the right direction," said Fadnavis.

He was speaking at a award ceremony at High court auditorium organised by Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association.

Administrative Judge Bombay High Court Bench at Nagpur Justice Bhushan Gavai, guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Advocate General of Maharashtra Rohit Deo were present for the programme.

"Earlier, big industries like Tata Steel and Bhilai Steel Plant were supposed to set up their units here. However, due to naxal menace they could not do so," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis today visited Gadchiroli district where he attended different functions and also took stock of security scenario in the district.

Fadnavis handed over land for the proposed sponge iron plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd at Konsari village in Ashti tehsil of Gadchiroli.

He also distributed cheques to farmers, who gave their lands for this sponge iron plant of Lloyds.

Fadnavis also visited a village in Chamorshi taluka of Gadchiroli district and inspected work of Malgujari talao. He interacted with locals and girl students in Bamanpeth village in Chamorshi taluka.

Journalist Rakesh Ghanode was felicitated for his legal reporting during the function in Nagpur.

tags #Business #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Naxalism

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.