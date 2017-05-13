Development will be a befitting reply for Naxalism: Maharashtra CM

Development of Gadchiroli will be a befitting reply to the menace of naxalism in the region, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said..

"Naxalism can be defeated by development and people of Gadchiroli support development. The proposed sponge iron plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy in the district is a step in the right direction," said Fadnavis.

He was speaking at a award ceremony at High court auditorium organised by Vidarbha Lady Lawyers Association.

Administrative Judge Bombay High Court Bench at Nagpur Justice Bhushan Gavai, guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Advocate General of Maharashtra Rohit Deo were present for the programme.

"Earlier, big industries like Tata Steel and Bhilai Steel Plant were supposed to set up their units here. However, due to naxal menace they could not do so," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis today visited Gadchiroli district where he attended different functions and also took stock of security scenario in the district.

Fadnavis handed over land for the proposed sponge iron plant of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd at Konsari village in Ashti tehsil of Gadchiroli.

He also distributed cheques to farmers, who gave their lands for this sponge iron plant of Lloyds.

Fadnavis also visited a village in Chamorshi taluka of Gadchiroli district and inspected work of Malgujari talao. He interacted with locals and girl students in Bamanpeth village in Chamorshi taluka.

Journalist Rakesh Ghanode was felicitated for his legal reporting during the function in Nagpur.