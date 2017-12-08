Design work and joint venture talks for bullet train in full steam

A 100-member design team of Japanese engineers has started work on the high-speed Ahmedabad to Mumbai bullet train in earnest.

Mint interviewed Sanjeev Sinha, an adviser to the Indian High-Speed Rail Project. He said that there will be a lot of collaboration between Japanese and Indian companies which have already begun.

The team would work on retrofitting the famous Shinkansen's Japanese technology to Indian conditions. Issues such as steel and concrete corrosion on account of India’s salty and humid conditions are key challenges that need to be tackled.

Sinha is also the president of the India Japan Partnership Group and the chief executive of the India Japan Partnership Fund LLP. This fund is set to gather USD 200 million, which are funds needed to support crucial joint ventures between India and Japan for the timely completion of the project.

The joint ventures will need to take place across several sectors, which include civil work, track work, electrical work for the train’s power systems, electronics manufacturing, rolling stock manufacturing and urban development, i.e. building stations and station-cities or stations that also house commercial complexes, hotels and the like.

The Indian government is also creating a Research and Development (R&D) institute in Vadodara, Gujarat for the Bullet train project. The institute will be overseen by Japanese officials.

The project is pegged at Rs 1.10 trillion for which Japan is granting a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore at an interest rate of 0.1 percent to be repaid in 50 years. A 15-year grace period is also provided.

The project requires 825 hectares of land for the project. Most of the route will be above ground at 92 percent, 6 percent will go through tunnels and the remaining 2 percent will be on the ground.

The bullet train project was inaugurated on September 14, 2017. The project was jointly launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.