Sep 01, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Desh Deepak Verma takes over as new Rajya Sabha Secretary General

Desh Deepak Verma on Friday assumed charge as Rajya Sabha Secretary-General after he was appointed to the post.

Desh Deepak Verma takes over as new Rajya Sabha Secretary General

Desh Deepak Verma on Friday assumed charge as Rajya Sabha Secretary-General after he was appointed to the post.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu met and welcomed him.

Verma, a 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre was till recently the Chairman, UP Electricity Regulatory Commission in Lucknow.

Verma had retired from the post of Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in June, 2013.

He also worked as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forests; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs; Food and Public Distribution and Director General, Sports Authority of India.

During his professional career, he occupied top positions in the UP government. He served as principal secretary in key Departments of Commercial Taxes, Registration, Transport, Cooperatives and Tourism. He also occupied the position of District Magistrate/Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh.

Verma also represented India at several UN Conventions. He organised a number of Parliamentary delegations to different parts of the world during his tenure as Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

