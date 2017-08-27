App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dera violence: Two more deaths reported from Sirsa

With this, the total number of deaths in the violence that broke out after the Dera Sacha Sauda head was convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula has risen to 33 -- four in Sirsa, the headquarters of the sect, and 29 in Panchkula.

Two more deaths were reported from Sirsa today, taking the toll of those killed in the town following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case to four, officials at the civil hospital here said.

During the violence, 58 Dera followers were injured and taken to the government run Sirsa Civil Hospital from where two deaths were reported yesterday. Four of the critically injured have been referred to other cities.

The hospital has set up a control room to monitor the situation.

"Two more deaths occurred today. The death toll has increased to four," said a hospital control room official, adding that several of those with minor injuries were discharged after treatment.

tags #Current Affairs #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim #India #Panchkula

