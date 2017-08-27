App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dera violence: Prohibitory orders in UP, Delhi, Rajasthan districts

Official sources said no casualty has been reported from Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adding that no curfew has been imposed in these regions.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in all but two districts of Delhi, nine districts of Uttar Pradesh and a district of Rajasthan following widespread violence in Haryana and other places after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case.

According to a spokesperson of the home ministry, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Meerut, Saharanpur, Samli, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, and Hapur.

Under the section, assembly of five or more persons is prohibited.

The situation in Uttar Pradesh is under control, the spokesperson said.

According to the command room in Delhi, section 144 CrPC has been imposed in all districts of the national capital, except central and north districts, he said.

In Rajasthan, as per state DGP control room in Jaipur, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Hanumangarh district, the spokesperson said.

Besides, three to four unidentified persons set ablaze office of station master at Bohra Railway Station in Kota rural district, where the situation is now under control, he added.

Maverick self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape by a court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured.

tags #Current Affairs #India

