Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim earns Rs 40 daily working as gardener in jail

Moneycontrol News

Once the ‘Messenger of God’ and now gardener of a jail — Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's life has come full circle.

The rape convict and prisoner number 8647 at Rohtak’s Sunairia jail, after initial reluctance, has finally taken up the job of a gardener. The multi-millionaire 'Bling Baba' was presented with two choices — either working in jail factories or working as jail gardener. He is earning Rs 40 as daily wage for his work, according to DNA.

Interestingly, the Dera Sacha Sauda website claimed to have planted a record 9,38,007 trees in just one hour, back in 2009. The website further claims that till now, 3 crores 63 lacs 46 thousand & 618 saplings have been planted by volunteers and are taken care of by them.

Various media reports have claimed that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is living a secluded life inside the jail. He largely keeps to himself and hasn’t met with jail inmates.

Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping his two disciples in 2002 and was sentenced to 20 years in jail. His conviction was immediately followed by riots in Panchkula and later in other parts of North India which resulted in the death of 38 people and hundreds were left injured.