Jan 02, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Departments of 17 senior IAS officers shuffled in Himachal Pradesh

This is the first major administrative shake-up post the formation of new government in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In its first major administrative shake-up, the newly-formed Himachal Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, today shuffled the departments of 17 senior IAS officers, including six additional chief secretaries and five principal secretaries.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Tarun Sridhar was divested of major departments such as revenue, multipurpose projects and power, the chairman of the state electricity board and was given the charge of animal husbandry and fisheries, while Srikant Baldi, Additional Chief Secretary (finance, economics and statistics), was given the additional charge of agriculture, according to a government notification.

The ACS and principal secretary to the chief minister would also hold the additional charge of ACS (environment, science and technology, information and public relations, tourism and civil aviation while Anil Kumar Khachi, ACS (PWD and cooperation) would hold the charge of PWD and financial commissioner (appeals) and chairman, HP Sales Tax Tribunal, the notification read.

ACS (forests, environment, science and technology, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs and industry) Tarun Kapoor would now be the ACS (forests, town and country planning and urban development), while Nisha Singh, ACS (ayurveda and redressal of public grievances), would be the ACS (ayurveda, rural development, panchayati raj and labour and employment), it added.

Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary (education, technical education and transport) would be the financial commissioner (appeals, technical education, youth services and sports and transport), while RD Dhiman, Principal Secretary (labour and employment, irrigation and public health, agriculture, training and personnel) would be the principal secretary (personnel, multipurpose projects and power, non-conventional energy sources, cooperation and industries) and would also hold the charge of chairman, state electricity board, the notification read.

Prabodh Sexena, Principal Secretary (home and vigilance and health and family welfare) would be the principal secretary (health and family welfare and social justice and empowerment), it added.

JC Sharma, Principal Secretary (horticulture and excise and taxation) was given the additional charge of information technology, home and vigilance, while Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary (rural development and panchayati raj, animal husbandry and youth services and sports) would now be the principal secretary-cum-financial commissioner (revenue, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs and tribal development), the notification read.

Arun Sharma would be the secretary (education), while Rajesh Sharma, the Secretary to the Governor, would also hold the charge of director of industries, it added.

