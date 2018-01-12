App
Jan 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Democracy in danger: Congress on press conference by 4 SC judges

In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court today called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said "democracy is in danger" after four seniormost Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

"We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

