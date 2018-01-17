Delhi’s Moti Bagh Metro station to showcase Indian art

The Moti Bagh station of the upcoming Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar Metro corridor of Delhi Metro will have attractive artwork on display in continuation of the Delhi Metro’s efforts to utilise its premises for the promotion of art and culture.

Abstract artworks are being installed on the facades of the metro station facing the Ring Road and an adjacent flyover. The artworks have been designed to convey the theme of preservation of environment. A specialised team of artists have been roped in to execute the work, a DMRC release said.

The piers of the Metro station on the Ring Road are also being decorated with traditional Indian Jali work. The Jali installations will be backlit and will also have night glow vinyl for better aesthetic look and visibility during the night. Through these installations on the piers, an effort has been made to promote ethnic Indian architecture. The artworks are currently being installed at the station and the work is expected to be completed within a week’s time.

The stations of the recently inaugurated Botanical Garden – Kalkaji Mandir section also have artwork that depict India’s rich culture and heritage as well as the landmarks of the nearby areas. Similar efforts will be made in all the corridors which are coming up as part of the third phase of expansion of the Delhi Metro.