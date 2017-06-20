App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 20, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's Ghitorni to get smart city project worth Rs 15,000 crore

A proposal in this regard is at an advance stage of consideration at the Ministry of Urban Development (UD), sources said.

Delhi's Ghitorni to get smart city project worth Rs 15,000 crore

The Centre plans to develop 240 acres of land at Ghitorni district in south Delhi with smart city features worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

A proposal in this regard is at an advance stage of consideration at the Ministry of Urban Development (UD), sources said.

The 240 acres of land belonging to Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which functions under the UD ministry, has been lying vacant at Ghitorni since 1971.

According to sources, the project, estimated to cost over Rs 15,000 crore, is proposed to be jointly developed by CPWD and state-run construction firm NBCC on self-financing basis with no cost to the government.

As part of the project, the CPWD will construct about 6,500 residential units for government employees, besides developing office space for public sector firms.

On the other hand, NBCC would construct about 500 houses and develop substantial office and commercial space for sale to mobilise resources for financing the project.

The proposed 'mini city' would be equipped with urban infrastructure, green sustainable technology and smart solutions as per the Smart City norms, sources said.

It will also have water and waste management with dual piping system, rain water harvesting system, solar energy and smart metering, security/surveillance system, Wi-fi, among others.

The sources added the project would be completed in five years after necessary approvals.

Ghitorni is located in southern Delhi near Gurgaon border.

Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba today held discussions with senior officials of CPWD and NBCC regarding the project.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Smart City project

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.