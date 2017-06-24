Delhi University announces first cut-off list, 2nd cut-off list likely to be issued on July 1

Delhi University has announced its first cut-off list for the academic year 2017-18 for merit-based undergraduate courses, with many registering a drop in cut-offs across colleges.

The highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

In humanities stream, Khalsa again set the highest cut- off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) Political Science, according to the list available on DU website.

While Miranda House's cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 97.25 per cent, B Com (Hons) cut-off in both Ramjas College and Hansraj College is 97.5 per cent.

Last year, the highest cut-off was announced by Ramjas College at 99.25 per cent for BCom (Hons), 98.75 for BCom and 98.5 for Economics (Hons).

Eligible candidates are advised to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time as notified on the website, a release issued by the varsity said.

Admission to 54,000 undergraduate seats of various DU colleges received over 2.5 lakh applications.

The second cut-off list is expected to be issued on July 1.