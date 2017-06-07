App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 06, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University admission 2017: Registration for courses to begin from June

"The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all these programmes will be completely online and will begin from June 12, 2017," a release issued by the varsity said.

Delhi University admission 2017: Registration for courses to begin from June

For the second time in a week, the Delhi University today rescheduled its online registration for PhD, M Phil and postgraduate programmes to June 12.

"The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all these programmes will be completely online and will begin from June 12, 2017," a release issued by the varsity said.

Initially, the university had announced the registration process for the said courses to begin from May 31. However, it was rescheduled to June 7.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi University #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.