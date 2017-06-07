Delhi University admission 2017: Registration for courses to begin from June

For the second time in a week, the Delhi University today rescheduled its online registration for PhD, M Phil and postgraduate programmes to June 12.

"The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all these programmes will be completely online and will begin from June 12, 2017," a release issued by the varsity said.

Initially, the university had announced the registration process for the said courses to begin from May 31. However, it was rescheduled to June 7.