Delhi: Single window system for framing, amending recruitment rules

The Delhi government has decided to set up a 'single window system' in the services department for framing and amending recruitment rules.

The move is aimed at streamlining framing or amending of service and recruitment rules proposals from department concerned, reducing the delay in processing the file regarding promotion, deputation, recruitment among others.

"Under the proposed 'Single Window System', an officer of the department concerned, not below the rank of deputy secretary, shall come in person with their proposal with prior appointment to deputy chief secretary concerned of services department," the services department said in a circular.

The proposal will then be scrutinised at the single window, and if the proposal is complete, it will be accepted for examination, according to the circular.

"However, the proposals, which are found incomplete at the time of initial scrutiny, at the single window, shall be returned on the spot after pointing out the deficiencies," it stated.