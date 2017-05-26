App
May 26, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi on high alert after inputs about possible terror strike

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued an advisory alerting its district, metro police and railway police units, asking them to step up security in market areas, religious places, malls and metro and railway stations.

The Delhi Police have been put on high alert following intelligence inputs that a group of 20- 21 Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists has entered the country to carry out attacks.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has issued an advisory alerting its district, metro police and railway police units, asking them to step up security in market areas, religious places, malls and metro and railway stations.

The advisory has asked various police units to maintain utmost vigil and keep a "sharp eye for suspected persons/ articles and vehicles" and conduct proper frisking and checking of vehicles and persons.

This advisory comes close on the heels of terror attacks in Manchester in the UK and several other places across the world.

Police sources say it is suspected that the group members might be putting up in Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan or Punjab.

Officials have also been asked to carry out mock drills to check preparedness of the their staff.

In a recent interview to PTI, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had said that they needed to make extra efforts in maintaining vigil since the national capital was a favourite target of terror outfits.

Ten PCR vans manned by National Security Guard-trained drivers and commandos have been deployed at vulnerable spots.

The 'Parakram' vans will be stationed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, IP Marg, Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Vasant Kunj Mall, Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place market and mall complex, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple and Jhandewalan.

