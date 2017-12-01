App
Dec 01, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi mulling introducing congestion charge to unclog roads

The Delhi Traffic Police was directed today to carry out a study to explore the feasibility of levying congestion charge and introducing one-way traffic on roads in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi may soon follow the London model of levying congestion charge for driving a vehicle through designated roads, in a bid to reduce clogging of streets with traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police was directed today to carry out a study to explore the feasibility of levying congestion charge and introducing one-way traffic on roads in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with officials of the Delhi Traffic Police and other agencies such as the Public Works Department and municipal corporations on the matter.

"Delhi Traffic Police will get a detailed study carried out on Delhi roads where the congestion charge or the one-way traffic system can be implemented," said Dependra Pathak, chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (traffic).

There are certain roads which remain congested despite alternative routes being available. Congestion charge on such roads will ease traffic and prompt people to use alternative routes, the officer said.

An electronic system, like the ones in London and Singapore, will be launched for smooth implementation of the congestion charge, if the study finds it feasible.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of introducing one-way traffic on certain roads.

"All roads of Delhi have a two-way traffic system which means that only one half of the road is available for traffic. We will have to see where the one-way traffic system can be implemented to ease traffic on congested roads and for effective traffic movement," said the officer.

