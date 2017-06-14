App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 13, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Metro's Blue line hit by an eagle, thousands stranded

The incident happened around 4.55 pm, minutes before evening peak period, which sees thousands of home-bound commuters taking the rapid transit as office hours get over around this time.

Delhi Metro's Blue line hit by an eagle, thousands stranded

Evening rush-hour services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were severely affected on Tuesday as a portion of an overhead wiring of the network sagged after being hit by an eagle, which also triggered a short circuit.

As trains ran on a single line between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, for nearly three hours, the crowd swelled across stations of the busy corridor that connects Noida City Centre and Vaishali to west Delhi's Dwarka.

The incident happened around 4.55 pm, minutes before evening peak period, which sees thousands of home-bound commuters taking the rapid transit as office hours get over around this time.

Necessary repair work, through regulation of train movement, was completed by 7.40 pm, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"An eagle hit led to a short circuit of insulator resulting in sagging of catenary wire. The insulator flashed and broke. It caused OHE entanglement with a train passing under it.

"Consequently, train movement was regulated on this line. Trains were run on a single line, alternatively in either direction, and repair work was carried out. The snag had hit the down line (that goes towards Noida/Vaishali)," the official said.

The over 50-km-long Blue Line, DMRC's longest corridor as of now, is extremely snag-prone due to a host of factors including its vulnerability to external factors as it is largely overground.

DMRC's network currently spans around 213 km and it carries an average of 30 lakh passengers daily, with Blue Line being one of the busiest.

tags #Delhi Metro #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.