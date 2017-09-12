Delhi Metro runs with a gate open on Yellow Line

A metro train, packed with commuters, made its way across two stations on Yellow Line on Monday, with one of its gates open.

The highly-unusual incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurgaon.



#WATCH: At around 10 pm #Delhi Metro ran with its doors open between Chawri Bazar & Kashmiri Gate stations on the yellow line.(Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/ciwH0ckyEF

"The problem was only with one door. It was guarded by the DMRC staff. The train was taken to Vishwavidyalaya station to avoid any delay or bunching," a metro spokesman said.

A similar incident had occurred back in July 2014 when a train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the same line.

Immediately after the incident, the train operator was suspended over "safety lapse".