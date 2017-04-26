Delhi MCD Election Ward-Wise Results: BJP in pole position, AAP distant 2nd

Moneycontrol News

Even as the BJP has notched up a resounding lead in over 181 wards in Delhi leaving AAP far behind in a three-way contest, the civic polls in the national capital look set to hand the saffron party a clear majority.

Early trends suggest that BJP is well on its way to a massive landslide victory and the final results which will be announced after 5 PM will be a mere formality. The votes would be counted at 35 centres across city.

The Arvind Kejriwal-run party tasted success in a few wards, most notably in Tilak Nagar, Sitapuri, Chauhan Banger, Khajoor Khas and Madangir.

BJP, which has stolen a march over both Congress and AAP, has swept up Moti Nagar and Rohini E. The beleaguered Congress party won Badar and Nand Nagri.

By last count Congress was leading in 32 seats to AAP’s 41 seats, while BJP is far ahead with a tally of 188 seats.

While in all the three divisions, BJP has landed a drubbing to Congress and AAP, fortunes for these parties vary in each of the three constituencies. In North Delhi, Congress is a cut above AAP by a seat, while in South Delhi (104 wards) Kejriwal has managed to punch above the grand old party of India by a margin of four seats. Again in East Delhi, which has 64 wards, AAP scores over Congress by a similar number of seats.

AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are in a huddle at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence as the party takes the second spot behind the BJP. Congress whose Delhi unit president Ajay Maken had said that the MCD polls will be a referendum on Kejriwal government, settled for the third place in the contest that it had claimed to win with victory in over 200 wards.

Before the MCD elections kicked off, the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) published a report giving the financial status and criminal records of the candidates fighting the MCD election 2017.

According to the report, about 30 percent of the candidate list comprise crorepatis and 7 percent of them have criminal cases pending against them. In number terms, there are 2315 candidates in the running. Of them 697 are crorepatis while 163 have criminal cases pending against them.

Interestingly, a majority of crorepatis fighting the MCD polls are from the Congress party, followed by the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party.

More to follow...