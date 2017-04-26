Delhi MCD Election Results: BJP sweeps all three corporations - as it happened

Live now
Apr 26, 2017 08:33 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
In fact, the numbers for all three corporations are in: Here's the final tally:
BJP – 184 wards
AAP – 46 wards
Congress – 30 wards
Others - 10 wards
Polling in two other wards was cancelled after candidates’ deaths.
Latest Delhi results data shows the BJP leading in 158 wards while AAP is in second position at 46 seats. The Congress brings up the rear at 29 seats.
Counting has begun and early leads data is somewhat surprising. The Congress, which had been almost written off, is ahead in 7 seats while the AAP and BJP are leading in 2 and 1, respectively, according to News18.
Most of these are coming through from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Here's the final tally:
That's it from us on another successful day for the BJP. We've got plenty of analysis for you, so stay tuned to our home page. You can read a summary of the day's events here. Thank you!
While Kejriwal refrained from mentioning EVMs, his AAP colleagues minced no words.
AAP leader Ashutosh said: “Most of the EVMs were malfunctioning. It was not possible that the votes were going to the BJP when AAP has done a lot for education and healthcare in Delhi.”
A damning report that came out ahead of the elections could well have contributed to AAP's drubbing. Read our piece.
Here's what BJP president Amit Shah had to say on another happy day for the party.
“MCD election results have pushed Modi’s victory chariot forward... The results show negative politics won’t work... I congratulate Manoj Tiwari and all our party workers,” he said.
We now have a complete winners list by ward and party, so find out who won in your area:
Delhi MCD Election 2017: Complete ward and party-wise winners list
AAP's MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, has offered to resign after taking responsibility's for the party's poor show in her area.
Here's the break-up from South Delhi Municipal Corporation:
BJP: 70
AAP: 16
Congress: 12
