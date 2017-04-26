App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 26, 2017 08:33 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi MCD Election Results: BJP sweeps all three corporations - as it happened

Aam Aadmi party suffered a damaging defeat as the BJP juggernaut rolled on in Delhi on another dismal day for the Congress.

highlights

  • Apr 26, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Here's the final tally:

  • Apr 26, 07:12 PM (IST)

    That's it from us on another successful day for the BJP. We've got plenty of analysis for you, so stay tuned to our home page. You can read a summary of the day's events here. Thank you!

  • Apr 26, 06:19 PM (IST)

    While Kejriwal refrained from mentioning EVMs, his AAP colleagues minced no words.

    AAP leader Ashutosh said: “Most of the EVMs were malfunctioning. It was not possible that the votes were going to the BJP when AAP has done a lot for education and healthcare in Delhi.”

  • Apr 26, 05:50 PM (IST)

    A damning report that came out ahead of the elections could well have contributed to AAP's drubbing. Read our piece.

  • Apr 26, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Here's what BJP president Amit Shah had to say on another happy day for the party.

     “MCD election results have pushed Modi’s victory chariot forward... The results show negative politics won’t work... I congratulate Manoj Tiwari and all our party workers,” he said.

  • Apr 26, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Apr 26, 04:31 PM (IST)

    We now have a complete winners list by ward and party, so find out who won in your area:

    Delhi MCD Election 2017: Complete ward and party-wise winners list

  • Apr 26, 03:50 PM (IST)

    AAP's MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, has offered to resign after taking responsibility's for the party's poor show in her area.

  • Apr 26, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Here's the break-up from South Delhi Municipal Corporation:

    BJP: 70
    AAP: 16 
    Congress: 12

  • Apr 26, 03:25 PM (IST)

    In fact, the numbers for all three corporations are in: Here's the final tally:

    BJP – 184 wards
    AAP – 46 wards
    Congress – 30 wards
    Others - 10 wards

    Polling in two other wards was cancelled after candidates’ deaths.

    FILE PHOTO

