Delhi MCD Election Results 2017 LIVE: Don't take BJP money, Kejriwal tells AAP workers

Apr 27, 2017 04:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In fact, the numbers for all three corporations are in: Here's the final tally:
BJP – 184 wards
AAP – 46 wards
Congress – 30 wards
Others - 10 wards
Polling in two other wards was cancelled after candidates’ deaths.
Latest Delhi results data shows the BJP leading in 158 wards while AAP is in second position at 46 seats. The Congress brings up the rear at 29 seats.
Counting has begun and early leads data is somewhat surprising. The Congress, which had been almost written off, is ahead in 7 seats while the AAP and BJP are leading in 2 and 1, respectively, according to News18.
Most of these are coming through from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Here's the full video of Kejriwal's interaction with the councillors:
Attempting to keep the flock together, Kejriwal also made the councillors take an "oath of purity".
During the meeting at his residence, Kejriwal also told his party workers to stay loyal and not leave AAP for "BJP money".
Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting of the newly-elected AAP councillors. He tells them to keep a check on corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Cracks have already started appearing in the party with MP Bhagwant Mann criticising the management of elections in Punjab, and Kumar Vishwas indirectly criticising Kejriwal’s defence of partymen under the corruption scanner.
EVM tampering still appears to be a key issue for AAP.
Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said it is still a priority. “EVMs were discussed, but it was not the main agenda of the meet. We are looking at two issues. EVM tampering is the first, we lost because this is happening on a national-level. If this is solved, only then will we move to the second issue, which is that we lost because people are upset,” he said
Sanjay Singh, the party’s election in-charge in Punjab, offered to resign on Thursday morning, while Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba said she would step down as no party candidate won in wards falling in her constituency.
After a day of letting the results sink in, AAP leaders are now in introspection mode.
The Aam Aadmi Party held an emergency meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even as offers of resignation poured in from party leaders over the recent string of electoral losses.
That's it from us on another successful day for the BJP. We've got plenty of analysis for you, so stay tuned to our home page. You can read a summary of the day's events here. Thank you!