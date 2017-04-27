App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 27, 2017 04:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi MCD Election Results 2017 LIVE: Don't take BJP money, Kejriwal tells AAP workers

Aam Aadmi party suffered a damaging defeat as the BJP juggernaut rolled on in Delhi amid another dismal show for the Congress.

highlights

  • Apr 27, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Here's the full video of Kejriwal's interaction with the councillors:

  • Apr 27, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Attempting to keep the flock together, Kejriwal also made the councillors take an "oath of purity".

  • Apr 27, 03:50 PM (IST)

    During the meeting at his residence, Kejriwal also told his party workers to stay loyal and not leave AAP for "BJP money".

  • Apr 27, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting of the newly-elected AAP councillors. He tells them to keep a check on corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

  • Apr 27, 03:27 PM (IST)
  • Apr 27, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Cracks have already started appearing in the party with MP Bhagwant Mann criticising the management of elections in Punjab, and Kumar Vishwas indirectly criticising Kejriwal’s defence of partymen under the corruption scanner.

  • Apr 27, 03:07 PM (IST)

    EVM tampering still appears to be a key issue for AAP.

    Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said it is still a priority. “EVMs were discussed, but it was not the main agenda of the meet. We are looking at two issues. EVM tampering is the first, we lost because this is happening on a national-level. If this is solved, only then will we move to the second issue, which is that we lost because people are upset,” he said

  • Apr 27, 02:14 PM (IST)


    Sanjay Singh, the party’s election in-charge in Punjab, offered to resign on Thursday morning, while Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba said she would step down as no party candidate won in wards falling in her constituency.

  • Apr 27, 02:13 PM (IST)

    After a day of letting the results sink in, AAP leaders are now in introspection mode. 

    The Aam Aadmi Party held an emergency meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even as offers of resignation poured in from party leaders over the recent string of electoral losses.

    <p>After a day of letting the results sink in, AAP leaders are now in introspection mode. </p> <p>The Aam Aadmi Party held an emergency meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even as offers of resignation poured in from party leaders over the recent string of electoral losses.</p>
  • Apr 26, 07:12 PM (IST)

    That's it from us on another successful day for the BJP. We've got plenty of analysis for you, so stay tuned to our home page. You can read a summary of the day's events here. Thank you!

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.