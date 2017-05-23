Delhi High Court seeks Smriti Irani's education records in fake degree case

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to submit all her education records, extending the long-drawn tussle over her alleged misrepresentation of educational qualification.

The order came following one Ahmed Khan moved the High Court alleging the minister had furnished incorrect details of being a graduate in spite of not completing her under graduate course.

The High Court will decide whether to summon Irani after examining the records, according to an NDTV report.

Ahmed Khan says that Irani had in 2004 said that she had a 1996 Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University (DU). However, in following elections she declared Bachelor of Commerce Part one (correspondence course) from DU as her qualification.

Khan moved the High Court after the lower court in Delhi rejected the case in October last year, calling it an attempt to "needlessly harass her".

Both, the Election Commission as well as the Delhi University have said that Irani's degree cannot be found.