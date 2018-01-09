Delhi High Court refuses to lift speed limits on Delhi roads

The Delhi High Court today refused to lift the speed limits for vehicles on the roads of the national capital, saying if they were removed there would be more fatal accidents.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the lawyer, who had moved the plea seeking to remove the speed limits, "how can you decide the speed".

"Your petition is not maintainable. If we remove the speed limit, there will be crashes everywhere," the bench said.

"Have you seen people driving on the capital roads?" the bench asked the petitioner.

"We do not want the speed limit to be removed from Delhi," it said.

The bench further observed that in foreign countries there were no policemen on the roads but the people drive their vehicles at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anil Kumar Aggarwal, who had challenged the imposition of speed limits and issuance of challan and collection of fine for its violation.

The bench stated that the present petition was actuated by the recent challan issued by the Delhi Traffic Police to the advocate for alleged over speeding.