App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi High Court refuses to lift speed limits on Delhi roads

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the lawyer, who had moved the plea seeking to remove the speed limits, how can one decide the speed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today refused to lift the speed limits for vehicles on the roads of the national capital, saying if they were removed there would be more fatal accidents.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the lawyer, who had moved the plea seeking to remove the speed limits, "how can you decide the speed".

"Your petition is not maintainable. If we remove the speed limit, there will be crashes everywhere," the bench said.

"Have you seen people driving on the capital roads?" the bench asked the petitioner.

"We do not want the speed limit to be removed from Delhi," it said.

The bench further observed that in foreign countries there were no policemen on the roads but the people drive their vehicles at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Anil Kumar Aggarwal, who had challenged the imposition of speed limits and issuance of challan and collection of fine for its violation.

The bench stated that the present petition was actuated by the recent challan issued by the Delhi Traffic Police to the advocate for alleged over speeding.

tags #Delhi Traffic Police #India #New Delhi

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.