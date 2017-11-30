App
Nov 29, 2017 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi govt starts distribution of 10,000 autorickshaw permits

The permits are being allotted to those having a valid driving licence and autorickshaw badges said an official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government began distributing 10,000 autorickshaw permits, along with registration certificates, on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot along with local MLA Sanjay Jha distributed the permits at a ceremony in Burari.

The process of selection of eligible candidates for granting 10,000 auto permits was earlier finalised online by the transport department. The applications were shortlisted according to "seniority" in terms of driving licence.

Gahlot said that Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) will provide loan facility without collateral to autorickshaw purchasers.

The government will explore the possibility of providing more auto permits to applicants intending to have their autorickshaws.

