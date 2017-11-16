Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

The New Delhi government is sitting on a total of over Rs 1,500 crore worth of unused green funds even as the city chokes. According to PTI, the amount has been collected till November 10, 2017.

Last week, the city went beyond the permissible limit of the particulate matter 2.5 level — PM 10 — and touched an all-time high of PM 500. The authorities declared a public health emergency in the city, as the air had turned hazardous to breathe.

PTI's Rs 1,500 crore includes all the types of green cess - Environment Compensation Charge (ECC), Air Ambience Fund and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The ECC, which has the largest chunk of unused funds — Rs 1,003 crore — is collected by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and is handed over to the state's transport department every Friday.

The state government already had a corpus of Rs 787 crore as on September 30, 2017, according to an RTI query filed by a Delhi resident Sanjeev Jain. Hindustan Times accessed a report which said, Rs 42 crore, in addition to the Rs 787 crore, was lying unspent and only Rs 93 lakh had been spent until the end of September.

The numbers in the PTI report suggest that the funds rose to more than Rs 1,500 crore by November 10. The funds collected are meant to be used for energy efficient public transport services and vehicles and for investing in energy efficient appliances at public spaces and energy sources.

As soon as the information became public, the AAP government said that the funds were being saved for buying electric-buses.