Dec 19, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Govt seeks report from DMRC on train crash during trial

The Delhi government has sought a report from the DMRC after a train crashed during a trial run on the magenta line that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister next week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There can be no compromise on passenger safety, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said while seeking report from the the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"I have sought a report from DMRC on the derailment of its driverless train during trial run on Kalkaji-botanical Garden. Shocking lapse ! There can be no compromise on passenger safety," Gahlot tweeted.

The Delhi metro train crashed into a wall today at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

The DMRC official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new magenta line that was to be opened by Modi on December 25.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot's boundary wall was damaged, the official said.

There were no casualties, he added.

tags #Current Affairs #India

