Dec 13, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi government to act tough against schools hiking fees

The Directorate of Education had also written to schools recently asking them to refrain from "unjustified" hikes in the name of implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
The Delhi government has toughened its stand against private schools hiking fees citing implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and called a meeting of all the MLAs and education department officials.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met at the Delhi Secretariat today following complaints from parents that schools have increased their fees and are asking for arrears.

"The chief minister and his deputy discussed the issue and a meeting of all the MLAs and education department officials has been called tomorrow," a senior govt official said.

"The MLAs will get data regarding complaints against private schools in their area which have increased the fees," the official added.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had also written to schools recently asking them to refrain from any "unjustified" hike in school fees in the name of implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

