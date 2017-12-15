Delhi government forms committees to watch private school fee hikes and cap hospitals profits

Delhi government on Wednesday took decisions to tighten noose against unruly private hospitals and schools in the city. Committees for both will look into complaints of inflated fees charged by them.

The Fee Anomaly Committees which will be constituted in all districts will receive complaints from aggrieved parents who have suffered from arbitrary fee hikes by private unaided schools in Delhi.

The government directed all deputy directors of education to make sure that the panels are effective in all seven districts, reported The Hindu. The panel will have 90 days to take action on the complaints.

The decision has been taken after Duggal committee, formed on the orders of the Delhi High Court, submitted its recommendations.

“Any parent or guardian aggrieved by the amount of fees or any other charge being levied by the school may register a complaint with the fee anomaly committee of the respective district with a processing fees of Rs 100,” the report quoted an official.

All unaided schools have been asked to cooperate with the committees and furnish documents whenever required.

The AAP-led government also constituted a nine-member panel which will formulate norms for capping the profit margin of private hospitals in Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.

The committee headed by director general of health services of Delhi will work to establish norms which would regulate the maximum profit hospitals can make on the sale of medicines and investigations. The committee will also set behavioural protocols for hospital staffs.

The committee has been asked to submit its report by the end of this month.

Lately, there has been a series of allegations against Delhi-NCR’s private hospitals of overcharging and negligence.

The Delhi government had cancelled the license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh in the wake of negligence in treatment. The doctors at the hospital had declared a newborn dead despite that the baby was alive.

Earlier, Fortis Hospital was accused of charging Rs 16 lakh for 15-day treatment of a 7-year-old child. Incidentally, the child could not be saved.

However, the hospital had argued that the charges were justifiable.