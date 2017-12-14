App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court to pronounce on December 16 sentence in coal case

Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) and reserved the order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta in a coal scam case.

The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) and reserved the order.

They were yesterday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.

tags #Coal Secretary #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Madhu Koda

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.