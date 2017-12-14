Delhi court to pronounce on December 16 sentence in coal case

A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary H C Gupta in a coal scam case.

The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) and reserved the order.

They were yesterday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.