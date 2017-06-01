Delhi court grants bail to T T V Dhinakaran in EC bribery case

AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran, allegedly involved in the Election Commission bribery case, was today granted bail by a Delhi court.

His close aide Mallikarjuna, who was also arrested in the case was also granted the relief by Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary.

The court granted the relief to the two saying they were no longer required for custodial interrogation.

They have been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs five lakh each and two sureties of the like amount.

The court asked them not to try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Both the accused were arrested on April 25.