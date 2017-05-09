Delhi Assembly LIVE: AAP MLA shows how 'secret codes' can manipulate EVMs

Live now
May 09, 2017 04:47 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
More from Kapil Mishra: "We are proud of our election system. Just because you (AAP) lost the elections, you would question the system. I have given my written statement to CBI."
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Tuesday confirmed that it will conduct a hackathon in the third week of May.
It's Kapil Mishra again. He continues his tirade against his party:
"The AAP has lost its mental balance, MCD elections loss was not because of EVM. Even AAP won 67 seats with the same EVMs,"
The EVM demo has diverted attention from the corruption allegations against AAP. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who was asked to leave the House, is sitting near Gandhi statue to register his protest. "CM was in know of a Rs 1000 crore scam. Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain are hand in hand in all this. Satyender Jain should be arrested. How is this a democracy if they will not allow me to speak in the house?" he said.
Former Election Commission of India chief Navin Chawla also questions the source of the EVM used by Bharadwaj in the Delhi Assembly.
Sources are telling News18 that the EVM does not belong to the Election Commission and is only a prototype.
"All it takes to rig an EVM is changing the motherboard. All it takes is 90 seconds. If elections continue to be done through these EVMs there will be no measure of democracy left. Only one party will rule all. For successful hacking, all we need is a hacker smarter than the software designer," says Saurabh Bhardwaj.
The BJP, meanwhile, is tweeting its response as it only has a couple of MLAs in the House.