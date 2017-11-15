App
Nov 13, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Deja Vu': Ashok Khemka among 13 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company and realty major DLF

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka was among 13 IAS officers who were transferred by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, an official release said.

Khemka who held the charge of principal secretary, social justice and empowerment department, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, sports and youth affairs, the release said.

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company and realty major DLF.

The 1991-batch-IAS officer, who has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three-decade-long career, took to Twitter after the latest order issued today.

"So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy" Khemka tweeted.

Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post.

Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education and research, Haryana, "in addition to his present duties", the release said.

