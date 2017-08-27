App
Aug 23, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence ministry issues tender to procure over 200 helicopters for the navy

The ministry has issued tender for 234 helicopters, which include 111 naval utility helicopters and 123 naval multi role helicopters, with anti-submarine capabilities

Moneycontrol News

Aimed at beefing up the naval outreach, India’s defence ministry has issued a global tender for helicopters. The ministry has issued RFI (Request for Information) for over 200 helicopters for the Indian Navy.

The RFI was issued for 234 helicopters, which include 111 naval utility helicopters and 123 naval multi role helicopters, with anti-submarine capabilities. The report in NDTV quoted sources that the procurement will be based on the strategic partnership model of the new Defence Procurement Procedure and is intended for original equipment manufacturers.

Watch | How India Became The Fifth-Largest Military Spender In The World

The strategic partnership model aims to bring a partnership between global defence manufacturers and Indian firms so that there will be a transfer of technology between the two partners, which will enable the growth of India’s defence manufacturing sector. The policy primarily targets four categories i.e. fighter jets, helicopters, submarines and armoured vehicles including tanks.

The new fleet of choppers is intended to replace India’s ageing fleet of indigenously built Chetak helicopters. The new decision also comes soon after the defence ministry recently made a Rs 6500 crore deal with the US to buy 16 multi-role helicopters for the navy.

Indian Navy's role has gained high priority especially since the aggressive push by the Chinese into the Indian Ocean.

tags #defence #India #Politics

