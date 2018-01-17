App
India
Jan 17, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence Minister Sitharaman conducts sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet

The flight was a part of the minister's larger agenda to to examine the combat capability and operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's first woman defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman added another record to her name on Wednesday when she became only the second Indian female leader to have flown the supersonic Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet.

The minister's sortie took off from the Jodhpur air base. Other leaders to have flown in the fighter jet before Sitharaman include former presidents of India Pratibha Patil and APJ Abdul Kalam.

In order to conduct the sortie, which apparently lasted approximately 45 minutes, Sitharaman had strapped in a G-suit, along with a helmet and an oxygen mask, and was seated in the rear seat.

A G-suit is a flight-specific suit worn by pilots of jet fighters while flying. The suit assists the pilot by countering the high levels of g-force experienced by a pilot’s body while accelerating, diving or turning the plane.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable long-range fighter aircraft capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory. The plane, designed by Sukhoi and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, costs Rs 358 crore per unit.

