Defence Minister Sitharaman calls on President Kovind

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces.

The details of the meeting were not known.

Officials described it as a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, the defence minister today approved financial assistance of Rs 14 crore to 10,207 families of ex-servicemen. from 'Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF)', officials said.