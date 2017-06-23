App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 22, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepinder Hooda fears return of inspector raj under GST

There are three-four concerns on the GST, one is unleashing of Inspector Raj. To enforce compliance of the provisions, unrestricted powers have been given to inspectors under the garb of anti-profiteering clause.

Deepinder Hooda fears return of inspector raj under GST

Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda today raised apprehensions over the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying the way 'one nation, one tax' regime is being introduced it will lead to flourishing of "inspector raj".

"There are three-four concerns on the GST, one is unleashing of Inspector Raj. To enforce compliance of the provisions, unrestricted powers have been given to inspectors under the garb of anti-profiteering clause.

"The inspectors can go, scrutinise, search and make seizure. Not just the fines, but even imprisonment is permissible even for small shopkeepers, that is very concerning," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting called by his party's Haryana unit in connection with the forthcoming organisational elections.

Raising concerns of small shopkeepers, the Rohtak MP said that now they will also be required to file about 37 returns in a year.

"They have to file compliance certificates thrice a month, first on the 10th, then on the 15th and the 20th of each month. Whether they have adequate workforce in terms of chartered accountants and IT professionals is an issue, they will feel a little harassed," he added.

Apart from this, he said that there were contradictions in the tax regime.

"In some categories, for example on cloth, earlier there was no tax on it but it is unfortunate that for the first time five per cent tax has been imposed. Taxes on fabric were imposed during the British rule in the country," he said.

Expressing concern on high tax rate on ghee, Hooda said that vegetable oil has been kept in the five per cent tax rate slab while ghee in the 18 per cent bracket.

"In Haryana and Punjab, people consume lot of ghee. Ghee will become costly. Similarly, cashew nuts be in the five per cent slab while almonds would attract a tax of 12 per cent.

"Both in Haryana and Punjab, which are famous for producing the country's top wrestlers, costly almonds and ghee would be an issue. The wrestlers consume milk with almonds, which is considered good for their health. So, there are lot of contradictions which the government has to explain," the Congress MP from Rohtak said.

Pointing to high tax rate of 18 per cent on computers and printers, he said that when we are looking to make India an IT superpower then the taxes on these should have been low.

Hooda said that for farmers, fertiliser and pesticide prices would go up because of the GST as the tax rate has increased on these items.

Replying to a question, Hooda said original concept of the GST was "one nation, one tax" but there are five tax slabs now.

"In many countries there is flat tax rate, like in Australia, there is 10 per cent flat GST. The need was felt during Congress time that may be two or three slabs are required. Now, there are five slabs, but if you include cess and all, the slabs become nine," he said.

"We hope the government resolves and addresses these concerns and no harassment is caused to the small traders and shopkeepers and the consumers," he added.

tags #GST #Haryana #inspector raj #Punjab

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.