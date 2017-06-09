DECLARED: UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and Class 12 on upresults.nic.in; how to check

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP, or the UP Board), has declared UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 together on official website upresults.nic.in.

While the official website is experiencing slowness, students can check their results on private exam-tracking website examresults.net.

Pass percentage for Class 10 is 81.6 percent and for Class 12 is 82.5 percent

In the largest board exam held in the country, around 34.04 lakh students appeared for Class 10th (High School) exams and 26.24 lakh for Class 12th (Inter) board exams.

In 2017, Class 10 exams were held between March 16 and April 1 while Class 12 exams were held between March 16 and April 21.

Below is a three-step guide to checking your board exam results:

>Log on to the websites upresults.nic.in or examresults.net

> For Class 10 Results, click on UP Board Highschool Result 2017. For Class 12 Results, click on UP Board Result 2017 Class 12 (Intermediate).

> Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided. Your mark sheet will show up. Take a print for future reference.

Students can also check UP Board Result 2017 from mobile phones:

> For Class 10, SMS 'UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER' (without quotes) and send it to 56263

>For Class 12, SMS 'UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56263

Will crackdown on 'nakal mafia' lead to lower pass percentage?

The results declaration date has been delayed this year, because of the assembly polls that were held in February and March, and because of the incoming administration's crackdown on mass copying, or the 'nakal mafia'.

According to an HT report, as many as nearly 6 lakh students left their board exams midway this year as they unable to cheat amid strict vigilance. Coded answer sheets were provided in 31 identified sensitive districts of the state.

The pass percentage for UP Board Result has varied greatly over the past decade, from a low of 40 percent (high school) in 2008 to a high of 88 percent in 2016. Officials said this was due to varying levels to strictness by the administration to combat mass copying. (Hint: Pass percentage falls when BJP/BSP are in power and spikes when SP takes over.) Officials expect the pass percentage to fall significantly this year compared to 2016.

The UPMSP cancelled exams held at 54 centres while 57 centres were debarred from holding board exams in future, according to Jagran Josh.

Last year, a total 67.5 lakh students appeared for UP Board Exam (37.5 lakh for Class 10, 30.5 lakh for Class 12). Pass percentage was 87.66 percent and 87.99 percent respectively. UP Board Result was declared on May 15, 2016.

Marks moderation a hiccup

What also likely caused a delay was a Delhi High Court ruling asking the CBSE Board to reinstate the controversial 'marks moderation policy'. A number of boards this year announced, after they conducted exams, that they would not follow marks moderation.

The marks moderation policy is believed to be the practice of inflating marks of some high-scoring students who are perceived to have been given tougher exam question sets, compared to others.

The policy also has a 'grace marks' rule, in which marks of students falling below the passing grade are revised higher.

After the court ruling, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said CBSE results would not have inflated marks of high-scoring students but added that the board would continue to give grace marks.

UP board officials told the HT that they would follow whatever decision was taken by CBSE.

Meanwhile, to promote the education of girls in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government announced Rs 10,000 reward for every girl who passed class 10th in Uttar Pradesh. The decision to reward high-school passed girls came on June 5, the day when the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath turned 45.

The exam is conducted by UPMSP, which was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad. The UP board bills itself as the 'biggest examining body in the world', and has about 22,000 schools affiliated with it.