you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 20, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declared: Tripura board TBSE 12th result (Science) 2017 are out now; Check on tbse.in

Tripura Board (TBSE) is declaring Class 12 results at 9.45. Here's how to check.

Declared: Tripura board TBSE 12th result (Science) 2017 are out now; Check on tbse.in

The Tripura Board (TBSE) has declared the HSC (Plus 2) Science results today at 9.45 am, according to the education site Jagranjosh.

The results are available on official website tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in as well as partner exam-tracking websites.

Here's how you should check your TBSE HSC Class 12 results:

> Log on to tbse.in or private websites.

> Click on results link. Input your roll name, date of birth etc.

> Your results will be displayed.

You can take the printout of your result for reference.

The students can also get their results via messaging service. You just need to send your to the board's authorised numbers - 7738299899/54242

HBSE

The Tripura board officials, it would take a week to distribute the marksheets and passing certificates for Tripura Board 12th Science students through schools.

tags #Current Affairs

