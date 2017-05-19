Declared: Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th results; tnresults.nic.in crashes; check out alternatives

The tnresults.nic.in - official wesite for checking SSLC March 2017 (Class 10) results - has crashed. But, there are other sites where students can check their results.

The results are available on private exam-tracking websites such as Indiaresults.com and Examresults.net. Students can log on to either of the websites when the results come out.

Three step guide to check your Tamil Nadu 10th Results:

> Log on to Indiaresults.com, examresults.net or tnresults.nic.in

> Click on the link that says SSCL March 2017 Examinations Results

> Enter key information such as your roll number, date of birth etc. Your results will displayed. Take a print.

TN DGE declared results for Plus 2 HSC last week (on May 12).

Media reports said the state government has declared to not name the top three rank holders in order to save students from 'stress'.

The SSCL board exams were held between March 8 and 30.

Last year, 10.23 lakh students appeared for the exams, with 93.6 percent passing, according to Jagran Josh.

The TN Board was established in 1910 while the Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate division in February 1975. The board has more than 30,000 schools affiliated with it.